Jomlo Mobuk circle beautification mission launched

BOLENG, 26 Aug: The ‘Mission Beautification of Jomlo Mobuk Circle’ in Siang district was launched on Monday by MLA Talem Taboh, in the presence of Rumgong ADC KP Goiba and others.

The mission, themed ‘Kaju angong gilaju nanung porang kankolo’, is spearheaded by Jomlo Mobuk Circle Officer Dr Ting Paron, in collaboration with departmental heads and Team Girhong Jirhong of Jomlo Mobuk circle.

While inaugurating the initiative, Taboh, who also serves as adviser to the agriculture minister, commended the organisers for their visionary approach. He emphasized the need for collective and sustained support from all stakeholders to ensure the mission’s success. The MLA also pledged his continued assistance, reaffirming the government’s commitment to grassroots development efforts.

Expressing appreciation for the launch, ADC Goiba said, “Garbage doesn’t fall from the sky. It’s the direct result of our own negligence. Civic sense must begin with each individual.”

The mission commenced with a community-driven cleanliness drive across the administrative circle. The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation of people from all sections of society, with mothers leading the effort with zeal and dedication.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, a mass plantation initiative was undertaken. Protective fencing for ornamental and fruit-bearing trees was constructed using locally sourced bamboo, reinforcing the mission’s emphasis on sustainability and community ownership. (DIPRO)