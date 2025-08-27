Training-cum-technology demo prog held

BASAR, 26 Aug: Practicing farmers participated in a training and technology demonstration programme organized by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with the ArSRLM Basar unit, at the KVK here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

The programme aimed to impart scientific knowledge on insect and disease management using biocontrol techniques. Key objectives included promoting chemical-free agricultural practices through organic and natural farming.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasized the importance of adopting organic farming practices to ensure healthy food production and to mitigate environmental degradation caused by excessive use of chemical pesticides.

ArSRL M Basar Unit Block Mission Manager Suzy Kengam Ori highlighted the significance of biocontrol in organic food production, and encouraged the farmers to adopt indigenous technologies and biocontrol methods in their agricultural practices.

Plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj Sprovided comprehensive technical insights into disease and pest management through biocontrol. His session covered various aspects of biopesticides and their application. He emphasized the preparation of ‘Astra’ for disease and pest control – a formulation that can be easily prepared by farmers in their homesteads.

Later, block coordinator (livelihood -farm) Moyirr Karlo explained the vital role of biocontrol in chemical-free food production in the Galo language, making the information more accessible to the local farmers.

The programme concluded with practical demonstrations on seed treatment, and the preparation of pheromone and light traps.