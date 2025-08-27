MoU signed for sustainable organic agriculture

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Bioresources & Sustainable Development and NE-ORGANICS (Neso Fugensus Pvt Ltd) on Tuesday to promote research and development in sustainable and organic agriculture, and to harness Arunachal Pradesh’ rich bio resources responsibly.

The MoU was signed by DBT-APSCS&T CoE Director Dr Debajit Mahanta and NEORGANICS CEO Nima Sona, in the presence of Dr Sanjeeb Kalita and Sourav Pathak (DBT-APSCS&T CoEscientists), along with Dr Benny Sebastian (NEORGANICS COO).

This partnership envisions making Arunachal a hub of sustainable development, thereby contributing to the national mission of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.