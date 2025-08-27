Raja discusses rollout of Swachhata Hi Seva-2025 fortnight

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, along with Urban Affairs Commissioner Vivek Pandey and senior officers of ULBs discussed the rollout of Swachhata Hi Seva-2025 – a flagship annual event aimed at promoting cleanliness and sanitation across urban areas – during a virtual meeting chaired by union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday.

The Swachhata Hi Seva-2025 fortnight will be launched on 17 September and culminate on 2 October. It will broadly focus on three key elements, viz, transformation of cleanliness target units; safai mitra suraksha shivirs by organizing single-window camps for preventive health checkups; and Clean Green Utsav to celebrate eco-friendly festivals and promote plantation drives.

During the meeting, the operational guidelines for ‘swachh shehar jodi’ were released.

The meeting also focused on strategizing the implementation of Swachhata Hi Seva-2025, identification of black spots, cleanliness target units (CTUs) and time-bound beautification of the reclaimed CTUs, emphasizing community participation, garbage-free cities, and sustainable waste management practices, informed a release.