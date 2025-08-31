Guv stresses on systematic sports talent scouting

RONO HILLS, 30 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the need for systematic talent scouting and availability of sports medicine experts to nurture the immense potential of the state’s young generation.

Joining the final day of the three-day National Sports Day celebration by Rajiv Gandhi University here on Saturday, the governor said that the youths of Arunachal Pradesh are bringing glory to the state and the nation with their remarkable achievements at both national and international levels.

Stating that India has placed its bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympic Games in 2036, Parnaik said that “it is not merely a matter of national pride, but also a call to action for all of us.” He urged the youths of the state, particularly budding sportspersons, to prepare themselves with dedication and determination, so that they may shine on the world stage.

The governor, who is the chief rector of RGU, said that sports and fitness are not only for athletes but for every citizen.

A healthy nation, he said, is not built by champions alone, but by a society that values fitness and wellbeing as a way of life.

“Whether it is a brisk morning walk, yoga in the courtyard, cycling through the villages, or an evening game with friends, every small step towards fitness is a step towards building a stronger India to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” he said.

He noted that a healthy body sharpens the mind, and together they create a society that is energetic, productive, confident, and full of vitality.

The governor participated in a badminton game.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak and the university’s Registrar Dr NT Rikam briefed the governor on the initiatives taken by the central university for the National Sports Day celebration under ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidaan Mey’ theme.

Earlier, the governor paid floral tribute to the portrait of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

As part of the celebration, as well as to promote indigenous traditional games, demonstrations of indigenous games were presented by RGU students on the occasion.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, Superintendent of Police, faculty members, deans, and students of the university attended the programme. (Raj Bhavan)