LIKABALI, 9 Sep: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap on Tuesday conducted an extensive inspection of ongoing developmental projects under Koyu circle.

The deputy commissioner inspected the blacktopping of the road from the Kora administrative centre towards Tene camp, and expressed concern over delays in execution. He directed the department concerned to expedite the work without compromising on quality.

Rakshap also inspected the Pikte bridge over the Simen river, a key infrastructure project aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, and the ongoing road-cutting works being undertaken to connect Koyu, Tabiripo, and Lipin villages with the rest of the district.

While inspecting school building projects, the deputy commissioner instructed the DDSE and the executing agencies to ensure timely completion with adequate infrastructure facilities to provide a better learning environment for the students. He urged all officials and executing agencies to work with sincerity, dedication, and accountability, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, connectivity, and public service delivery at the grassroots level.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Marngam Kaki, Nari PWD Division Executive Engineer Karow Rukbo, DDSE Marte Koyu, UD & Housing Executive Engineer Tassar Taro, and District Planning Officer Henge Riba. (DIPRO)