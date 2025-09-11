ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Governor K.T Parnaik congratulated Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan on his election as 15th Vice President of India.

The Governor said that Radhakrishnan’s election to the august office reflects the deep trust and confidence reposed in his leadership, integrity, and long-standing service to the nation.

“Having dedicated decades to public life with humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment, you embody the true spirit of Indian democracy,” the Governor said while reposing his confidence that under Radhakrishnan’s guidance, the Rajya Sabha will witness deliberations enriched with dignity, inclusiveness, and a constructive spirit, further strengthening the democratic ethos of the nation.

The Governor conveyed his best wishes for a successful and fulfilling tenure to the Vice President-elect.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein have also congratulated C. P Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential polls.

In a post on X, Khandu said, “My sincere congratulations to Shri C.P Radhakrishnan Ji on assuming the high office of Vice President of India. Your extensive experience in public service, rooted in a deep connection with people, positions you well to guide the Rajya Sabha with wisdom, fairness, and dedication.”

Khandu said Radhakrishnan’s leadership will strengthen the country’s democratic institutions and give voice to those at the margins.

“Wishing you strength and success as you embark on this important role of safeguarding the dignity and effectiveness of our parliamentary democracy,” Khandu added.

Mein also hailed Radhakrishnan’s victory.

“Congratulations to Vice President-Elect Shri C. P Radhakrishnan ji. I extend my warmest wishes on your victory in the 2025 Vice Presidential election,” the deputy chief minister said in a social media post.

From Coimbatore to the Vice-President’s enclave in New Delhi, the remarkable journey is a true reflection of perseverance, dedication, and a lifetime of public service, Mein said, referring to Radhakrishnan.

“May your tenure in this esteemed office be filled with success and contribute greatly to the progress of our nation,” he added.

Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, is a two-time member of parliament and has previously served as the governor of Jharkhand and Telangana.

He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar as the 15th Vice President of India. (PRO to Raj Bhavan/PTI)