ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 here in the capital region organized a cyber security workshop on Wednesday to spread awareness among students about safe and responsible use of the digital world.

Resource persons including Itanagar cyber crime police station officer in-charge inspector Bumchu Krong and constables T. Tajung and Abhinit Pandey sensitized the students on crucial topics including social media awareness and privacy, phishing and online scams, cyber bullying and digital etiquette, and digital wellbeing with balanced screen time.

Both the opportunities and challenges of technology in today’s world were highlighted and learners were equipped with preventive measures against cyber threats during the session.

Principal Vinay Kumar commended the efforts of the police officials. He emphasized that digital literacy and cyber safety are essential life skills for the younger generation.

During the question-and-answer session, students actively interacted with the resource persons and shared their concerns.