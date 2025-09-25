PASIGHAT, 24 Sep: The Adi Artistes Association (AAA) of Arunachal Pradesh paid floral tributes to cultural icon and legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Gandhi Chowk in East Siang district on Tuesday evening.

AAA general secretary John Gao and folk artist Delong Padung led others in paying tributes to the musical icon. The evening also featured song dedications.

On the occasion, Gao also read out the AAA’s condolence message to the bereaved family of Zubeen.

The gathering observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect and remembrance for the musical legend.

Respected cultural figure Bhaskar Tamuli from the Assamese community highlighted the power of music in uniting people. (DIPRO)