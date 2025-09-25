NAHARLAGUN, 24 Sep: The Heart of Worship (Season I), an inter-denominational online acoustic gospel singing competition organized by the Revival Radiators in collaboration with the Papum Pare District Christian Revival Church Council, concluded at Christian Revival Church, Polo Colony here recently.

Hopu Pegi of Lobi-Paanch-Aali Itanagar was adjudged winner, while Joseph Cheda of Seppa bagged the first runner-up, and the contestant from the host church at Polo Colony Karsang Yazni secured the 2nd runner-up position. Toko Ruth of Doimukh and Nani Gumja of Daporijo secured the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Joint registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University David Pertin and Papum Pare District Christian Revival Church Council (PPDCRCC) president Gandhi Dui also attended the programme.

The competition had begun in June with scores of participants taking part in the audition rounds through online mode. The winners received trophies, citations, cash prizes and gift hampers.