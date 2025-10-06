TAWANG, 5 Oct: The 90 Road Construction Company of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak retrieved a Tawang-bound travel bus that had plunged into a deep valley near Baisakhi, Dirang, in West Kameng district on 2 October.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 am, when the bus reportedly lost control and fell nearly 100 metres down a steep slope. Upon receiving the information, the 42 BRTF immediately launched a well-coordinated recovery operation. Trained personnel, supported by heavy machinery, were swiftly mobilized to the site to assess the situation and initiate retrieval efforts.

Despite the challenging terrain and limited accessibility, the operation was carried out with utmost precision, ensuring safety and efficiency at every stage. The recovery efforts began on 3 October and continued through the next day, with teams working tirelessly over two days to bring the vehicle back to road level.

The bus was successfully retrieved on 4 October. (DIPRO)