NAMSAI, 5 Oct: The Namsai district unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated Vijayadashami Utsav – which also commemorates the foundation day of the sangh – with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the Poi Pee Mau ground here on Sunday.

The celebration began with a march that started from the government higher secondary school and culminated at the Poi Pee Mau heritage site, followed by a vibrant public gathering at Hochayan within the heritage complex.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh prant pracharak Kamlesh Kaurav, who addressed the gathering and shed light on the vision, objectives, and century-long journey of the RSS. In his address, he elaborated the five key missions of the sangh’s centenary initiative – collectively known as Panch Parivartan – which include fostering self-awareness, promoting social harmony, strengthening family values, encouraging civic responsibility, and protecting the environment.

The programme witnessed participation of senior leaders and dignitaries belonging to various communities of Namsai district. A large number of karyakartas from different affiliated organizations of the Sangh Parivar also joined the event.

Speakers at the gathering emphasized the importance of preserving India’s rich cultural heritage, nurturing self-reliance through ‘swadeshi’, and working collectively towards a harmonious and self-sufficient nation. The Poi Pee Mau heritage site reverberated with patriotic songs, disciplined drills, and enthusiastic chants symbolizing devotion, discipline, and national pride.

The organizers extended gratitude to the district administration and the police for their support and cooperation in ensuring successful conduct of the event.