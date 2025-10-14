ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: A two-day capacity enhancement programme for librarians on ‘Organizing and Managing e-Granthalaya 4.0’commenced on Monday at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 here.

The programme has brought together librarians from various KVs across the Tinsukia region, aiming to enhance their technical expertise in managing digital library systems.

The inaugural session was attended by Itanagar Capital Region DC Toko Babu and SCERT Assistant Director NK Chourasia, among others.

In his inaugural address, Babu highlighted the growing importance of digital libraries, automation of library software, and their significant role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He commended the school for organizing the programme for the professional growth of librarians.

KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar in his address emphasized the importance of such training programmes in keeping pace with the rapid digital transformation in the education sector.

The programme marks an important step towards empowering librarians across KVs in the Tinsukia region with digital competencies aligned with the vision of NEP 2020.