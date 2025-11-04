ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), in collaboration with Manipal Hospital, organised an interactive health workshop for media representatives at the APC here on Monday.

The workshop covered vital, lifesaving topics, including CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), organ transplants, cardiac arrest, stroke, heart attack awareness, mental health awareness, and ways to access better healthcare facilities.

Conducting the workshop, Rishab Darnal of Manipal Hospital said that public awareness regarding health issues remains very poor in India. “We need to talk about common health issues prevalent in Indian society and create awareness. If the media is aware, the public will also become aware,” said Darnal. He also shared information about the initiatives Manipal Hospital is undertaking for media personnel in the health sector.

APC Vice President Bengia Ajum said that such workshops benefit mediapersons

working in the state. “Often, mediapersons tend to neglect their health due to busy schedules. Hopefully, workshops like this will encourage journalists to focus on their wellbeing,” said Ajum.

Also speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) General Secretary Sonam Jelly informed that the APC and the APUWJ regularly organise workshops related to media, health, and other issues for the benefit of journalists working in the state.

An interactive session was also held, during which Darnal answered queries raised by the journalists. Later, it was decided that the APC and Manipal Hospital would continue to collaborate in the future for the benefit of the journalists working in the state.