ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Jinger Gongo from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal at the 69th National School Games Boxing, which concluded here on Monday.

Competing in the boys’ 48kg-50kg category, Gongo outpunched Tamil Nadu’s Vishal I in the final and won the bout 5-0 to secure the gold medal on Monday, competition director Tenzing Chogyal said.

Gongo was declared the best boxer of the tournament, while Neha Powdel from Assam was adjudged the best female boxer.

Yani Waii Sonam, however, lost her final bout to Bhumika of Haryana and settled for the silver medal in the girls’ 54kg-57kg category.

Kenli Dini secured a bronze medal after losing the semifinal in the boys’ 50k-52kg category. The gold medal in this category was won by Priyanshu from Haryana and the silver medal went to Yuvaraj Nahar from Punjab.

On Sunday, Yamima Liyang, Tarh Yaram and Dora Yasum won bronze medals.

In total, Arunachal won six medals.

Manipur won the overall championship title in the boys’ category, while Haryana were the runner-up.

In the girls’ section, Haryana were the champions and Chandigarh were the runners-up. Arunachal finished ninth.