ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised that the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) must ensure that private educational institutions provide quality education and follow the laid-down norms.

He said that the regulatory commission should function as a transparent body committed to upholding academic excellence and equity in all institutions.

“It must set and periodically review benchmarks for quality education, covering curriculum design, teaching standards, research output, infrastructure, and student welfare,” the governor said.

He made the suggestions during a meeting with APPEIRC chairman Tsering Naksang at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

During the meeting, the APPEIRC chairman handed over the APPEIRC’s annual report for 2024-25 to the governor and apprised him of various activities undertaken by the regulatory commission.

The governor said that the APPEIRC should ensure that educational institutions meet national and global standards through a robust system of accreditation, inspections, and performance audits, while fostering innovation, inclusivity, and employability.

He also suggested that the commission undertake projects that would contribute towards the state’s development and focus on fields of education, sports, and other social and cultural activities.

“The commission should align educational outcomes with the nation’s developmental priorities, with special focus on skill-based learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy in contributing towards Viksit Bharat@2047,” he said.

“By fostering partnerships between academia, industry, and government, it can bridge the gap between education and employability, preparing youths to be drivers of growth and social transformation,” the governor added.

APPEIRC members Dr Limo Ete and Dr Joram Aniya, and secretary Dr AK Tripathy were present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)