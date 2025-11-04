[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 3 Nov: The Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) said that the parents of the victim students of the recent sexual abuse incident at Sanggo English Medium School in Mebo in East Siang district have requested the state government to accommodate their wards in other schools across the state.

They also requested refund of the fees paid for the 2025-2026 academic session.

On Monday, the ABKYW held a press conference in view of the parents’ heightened concern over the future of their wards.

ABKYW president Oki Dai said that the parents of the victim students are demanding a free and fair probe into the case, and that the case be tried in a dedicated court. They have also demanded capital punishment for the accused, and said that the school should bear the medical expenses of the children who are undergoing treatment, the ABKYW president said.

Dai also appealed to the state government to modify the existing school guidelines of 2012.