ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed pride in being part of the nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, joining people across the country in paying tribute to what he described as a “sacred hymn” that stirred the hearts of countless freedom fighters.

The chief minister joined the celebration in the border district of Tawang.

The occasion witnessed cultural renditions of Vande Mataram, patriotic performances, and tributes to the freedom fighters who drew strength from the song during India’s struggle for independence.

“Proud to be part of the 150 years of Vande Mataram nationwide celebrations at Tawang. Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a sacred hymn that stirred the hearts of countless freedom fighters, a timeless call of devotion to our motherland, and a soulful prayer that continues to awaken love for Bharat in every generation,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram became the soul-stirring anthem of India’s freedom movement, a call that awakened the spirit of patriotism in every Indian heart, the chief minister said.

“As we commemorate 150 glorious years, we pay tribute to the timeless words that united a nation and continue to inspire generations to love and serve Maa Bharati,” he said, referring to the message of unity and sacrifice embodied in the song.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the nationwide Vande Mataram @150 celebration from New Delhi, calling it a “moment of collective pride for every Indian.”

The nationwide commemoration includes musical tributes, school and college events, exhibitions, and cultural programmes highlighting the history and influence of the song through the ages.

Guv joins celebration

Governor KT Parnaik joined the celebration at the state banquet hall here, and sang Vande Mataram along with others.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion, the governor said that Vande Mataram is a timeless song that stirred the soul of India’s freedom movement. “It reminds us of our glorious past and stands today as a living celebration of unity, courage, and the unbreakable bond we share with our motherland,” he said.

The governor said that even today, Vande Mataram shines as a symbol of India’s unity, dignity, and resilience. “It reminds us that our greatest strength lies not only in our vast diversity but also in the emotional bond that ties every Indian to one motherland.”

Parnaik emphasised that as India moves toward 2047, marking 100 years of independence, the sacred song urges each citizen to contribute to building a viksit Bharat. He called upon everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals embodied in the song: “love for the motherland, pride in our heritage, and responsibility towards future generations.”

Addressing the youths, the governor urged them to serve with sincerity, lead with compassion, and uphold the unity and harmony that form the essence of India. “In today’s world,” he said, “patriotism is reflected in honesty in our work, empathy in our actions, and integrity in every decision we make.”

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Chief Secretary (i/c) Pawan Kumar Sain, and Prof PK Nayak of RGU also shared their views on the significance of the national song.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, and people from all walks of life, including government officials and students from Goa and Uttarakhand, joined the commemoration programme, making it a truly inclusive celebration of national pride.

The commemoration, organised by the Art and Culture Department, featured a patriotic musical performance by the department’s artists. (Raj Bhavan, with PTI input)