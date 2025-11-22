TAWANG, 21 Nov: A coordination meeting for sector officers (SOs), nodal officers (NOs) and their teams was chaired here on Friday by Tawang District Election Officer (DEO) Namgyal Angmo, and attended by Deputy DEO (PR) Rinchin Leta, and SP Dr DW Thongon, along with all designated SOs, NOs, and support staff.

Addressing the gathering, the DC emphasised that with the panchayat elections process already in motion, all officers must execute their assigned responsibilities with utmost sincerity and diligence. She directed all SOs to immediately visit their polling stations to assess basic requirements, identify gaps, and report any issues to the DEO or the RO. She also stressed the importance of vulnerability assessment to ensure smooth and secure polling.

Leta briefed the officers on their roles and responsibilities. He informed that 87 polling stations have been identified for the upcoming election, systematically divided into 16 sectors for efficient management. He urged officers to ensure that assured minimum facilities are available at every polling station. He also highlighted the functions of the flying squads and static surveillance teams, underscoring their significance in maintaining transparency and adherence to the election model code of conduct.

The SP presented an overview of police deployment and communication plans for the election period. Based on the police vulnerability mapping, 32 polling stations have been categorised as sensitive, while 55 are listed as normal, with the SP noting that these classifications may evolve as the election process advances.

In Upper Subansiri district the first phase of the panchayati raj election training for the polling began in Daporijo on Friday.

DEO Tasso Gambo, Deputy Election Officer Biaro Sorum and nodal officer Taw Ekke were present during the programme.

Gambo urged the participants to note the basic points during the programme to ensure error-free elections.

DLMTs Tutar Rupok and M Mondal were the master trainers.

More than 400 presiding and polling officers were registered during the first phase of training.

In East Kameng district, a coordination meeting on the preparedness for the panchayati raj elections was chaired by election observer Rajesh Kumar in headquarters Seppa, in the presence of DEO Yashaswani B, and SP Kamdam Sikom.

The session focused on key components essential for smooth, transparent, and efficient conduct of the election.

Deliberations were held on the preparation of the district election management plan, adherence to the model code of conduct, evaluation of the election roadmap, and insights drawn from experiences and execution of previous panchayati raj elections.

The election observer underscored the importance of timely planning, inter-departmental coordination, and strict compliance with election guidelines. The DEO highlighted district-level strategies and ongoing preparatory activities, while the SP briefed the gathering on the law and order arrangements and security deployment. (DIPROs)