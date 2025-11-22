PASIGHAT, 21 Nov: A national seminar themed ‘The life skills education – 21st century in the light of NEP 2020’ was organised by the education department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Friday.

Sponsored by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the seminar was coordinated by Assistant Professors Mumpy Panor and Sony Dupak, under the supervision of Education HoD Dr Johny Tabing.

Addressing the participants, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh emphasised the significance of creative and critical thinking, and urged the students to polish and utilise their skills to their full potential.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang in his speech said that NEP 2020 undoubtedly is futuristic and visionary, “but it cannot be overlooked that it comes with its share of flaws and stumbling blocks that need to be addressed in such seminars.”

He added that, while designing the curriculum, the educators and policymakers should take into account the fact that every region has its unique set of problems and challenges, “so the curriculum should be designed in a way that caters to the stakeholders of every zone.”

On the occasion, an abstract volume of a seminar organised by the JNC education department in 2024 was released. Further, an edited book titled National Education Policy 2020: Paradigms Shift in Higher Education was released during the seminar.

Academic Affairs Dean Prof Prakash Chandra Jena in his keynote address said that “life skills are abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour that help individuals deal effectively with the demands and challenges of life.

“Each one of us is responsible and should contribute in the sustainable development of the country,” he said, and stressed the importance of having life skill education as part of the curriculum to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2024.

IGG College, Tezu’s Education Department Assistant Professor Dr Sukanta Kumar Pradhan highlighted that teachers are the primary facilitators of learning and have a pivotal role in nurturing essential skills in students, such as communication, creativity, leadership, digital literacy, and interpersonal skills.

JNC Education Department Assistant Professor Tony Jamoh also spoke.

A total of 24 papers were submitted during the seminar by participants from various parts of the country, the JNC informed in a release.