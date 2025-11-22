LIKABALI, 21 Nov: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap on Friday reviewed the progress of the developmental schemes under various government departments in the district.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC)-cum-District Development Report (DDR) meeting with the heads of departments at the conference hall here, Rakshap said works should not be halted for any reason and the tempo of progress should be sustained to ensure timely completion of government projects in the district. Rakshap also assessed the progress of schemes since last month’s meeting.

The review meeting mainly focused on the achievements made under various departments up to the month of October.

The officials present at the meeting delivered presentations, highlighting the projects’ statuses.

District Planning Officer Henge Riba also spoke. (DIPRO)