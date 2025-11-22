YINGKIONG, 21 Nov: National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certificates were awarded to Dr Tallom Tayeng and Dr Yon Perme, medical officers of the AYUSH health & wellness centres in Damro and Karko, respectively, on 21 November.

The accreditation was conferred in recognition of their outstanding performance in patient care and safety, clinical care and infection control, cleanliness, proper documentation, and continuous quality improvement.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang presented the certificates to them in the presence of DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, district AYUSH nodal officer Dr Nabho Borang, Dr Ahik Miyu (district hospital, Yingkiong), and Dr India Modi (DSO). (DIPRO)