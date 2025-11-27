[By Lamwang Aran]

(An expedition into nature’s most private chambers-where silence is vast, and beauty feels unclaimed.)

Hidden deep within the pristine expanse of Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley lies Anini-an emerging frontier for adventure seekers longing for the untouched and the extraordinary. Flanked by towering Himalayan ranges and blanketed by vast alpine forests, this tranquil town is home to the Idu Mishmi community, whose rich cultural heritage enhances its allure. Long overlooked due to its remote geography, Anini is now gaining swift recognition as one of India’s most exhilarating destinations for adventure tourism.

Dibang Valley’s rapid transformation is largely driven by its world-class trekking opportunities, especially the renowned Seven Lakes Trek and the Aeyo Valley Trek. These trails, once familiar only to local hunters and herders, are now heralded by trekkers across the globe as rare windows into India’s wildest terrains.

The Seven Lakes Trek: Jewel of the Eastern Himalayas

The Seven Lakes Trek stands as the flagship expedition of the region. This six to seven-day journey covers approximately 35 to 40 kilometres, traversing dense forests, rolling meadows, glacial basins, and rugged mountain ridges that rise nearly 13,000 feet above the sea level. The trek derives its name from seven sacred high-altitude lakes, each untouched and crystal clear-a reflection of nature in its purest essence. Since its official introduction in 2019, 625 trekkers have successfully completed the trail, including 95 this year alone, underlining its rapidly growing popularity. For many, the Seven Lakes Trek is more than an adventure; it is an introspective encounter with silence, resilience, and raw beauty-an expedition where the journey feels both personal and profound.

Aeyo Valley Trek: Where Nature Remains an Ancient Story

Equally captivating, the Aeyo Valley Trek is fast earning prestige of its own. Recognised nationally and honoured as the best adventure destination, it has since been celebrated among the top five offbeat travel experiences in Northeast India. This seven-day trail, reaching a maximum altitude of 3,300 metres, follows an ancient Idu Mishmi hunting route surrounded by towering coniferous forests and thick green understory. The path evokes an almost mythical ambiance, drawing travellers into a realm where time seems to move slower and nature breathes deeper.

With 81 trekkers completing the route this year, the trail reflects a promising rise in eco-adventure footfall while ensuring respectful engagement with the landscape.

New Trails, New Voices, New Opportunities

Beyond these celebrated routes, Anini’s expanding trekking prospects include the grassland-studded Zambra Valley-known as the habitat of the endangered Mishmi Takin-as well as the Pomo Winter Trek, the region’s only snow-trekking experience accessible to tourists during the colder months. There is also the Athu-Popu Trek, a culturally revered pilgrimage trail embedded deeply in the spiritual traditions of the Idu Mishmi people.

These evolving treks have opened remarkable avenues for local involvement, from trained mountain porters and cooks to guides with specialised knowledge in wildlife interpretation, folklore, and cultural storytelling.

Adventure tourism here is not merely a source of revenue-it is a mechanism of empowerment ensuring indigenous custodians remains central to the region’s development.

Recognition on the Rise

The rise of tourism in Anini has already gained nationwide recognition. At the prestigious Outlook Traveller Awards, the destination secured the Silver for Best Offbeat Destination in 2023 and the Gold for Best Offbeat Mountain Destination in 2024. Enhanced accessibility, strategic promotion, and strong community participation have together positioned the valley as a hub for sustainable, experience-based travel.

Anini’s future is promising – but it is a promise rooted in protection.

The Frontier of Tomorrow, Ready Today

With its breathtaking treks, vibrant tribal culture, rare wildlife, and a spirit of discovery at every turn, Anini invites travellers who crave depth, not crowds. It offers the Himalayas as they once were-raw, sacred, and magnificently unpredictable.

For those willing to step beyond familiar paths, Anini is not merely a destination. It is the beginning of a new adventure story for India. (Lamwang Aran is District Tourism Officer, Dibang Valley)