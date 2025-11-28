ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Home Minister Mama Natung on Thursday underscored the need for sustained scholarly research and documentation of the Northeast’s tribal heritage.

Natung was speaking at a national seminar on ‘Temple heritage and sacred places of worship of the janjatis of Northeast Bharat’ in Guwahati, Assam.

The minister noted that the Northeast is home to some of the most ancient temples, sacred sites and indigenous traditions, emphasising that each represents centuries of wisdom, identity and civilisational depth.

Natung said such platforms strengthen collective understanding of the region’s cultural continuity, adding that “academic exploration must continue to ensure that our roots remain alive and relevant for future generations.”

The two-day national seminar, sponsored by the ICHR, brings together historians, researchers, and cultural practitioners to explore the architecture, art, traditions and historical evolution of janjati temple heritage across the Northeast, officials said. (PTI)