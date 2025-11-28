ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: A series of international workshops held as part of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM) concluded here on Thursday.

Four different workshops were held at the State Food Craft Institute and the state museum simultaneously, starting with ‘From relaxation to contact’ by the Poland Theatre Artists’ Marcin Bartnikowski and Bikosi, followed by workshops conducted by Denmark theatre artists Tilde Knudsen and Peter Kirk on ‘Stories in motion’ and Spanish theatre artist Ana Mirta on ‘The poetic body’.

Additionally, Sangeet Natak Award-winning light designer and theatre architect Ashok Bhagat conducted a lighting workshop themed ‘Theatre lighting design – Before and beyond creativity’.

The workshops were attended by participants from across the state.

The sessions were curated by ARM festival director Riken Ngomle, conducted by Jummi Yomcha and Deni Lombi, hosted by Wanggo Socia and Ringu Elapra, and moderated by Esha Lumdik and Abang Tangjang.