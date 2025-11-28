RONO HILLS, 27 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is geared up to host its 23rd convocation ceremony on 30 November at the university’s convention hall here.

In this convocation for the academic session 2024-25, degrees are being conferred upon 115 PhD scholars, 911 postgraduates, and 6,331 undergraduates, along with 127 recipients of postgraduate diplomas.

This year, 38 gold medal winners from postgraduate programmes and 33 gold medal winners from undergraduate programmes are being honoured for their outstanding achievements. These include the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Undergraduate Gold Medals, and Postgraduate Gold Medals.

A special gold medal initiated in the name of Puspa Rani Mitra will also be conferred during the ceremony.

Prof S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, will deliver the convocation address.

The convocation will be presided over by Governor KT Parnaik, who is the chief rector of the university.