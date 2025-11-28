[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 27 Nov: An interactive workshop on biodiversity, scientific enquiry and climate change for students was organised by Metamorphosis Film Junction (MFJ), in collaboration with Garung Thuk and the West Kameng Photography Club (WKPC),here on Thursday.

WKPC secretary Sange Norbu Thungon said that the objective of the workshop was to create awareness about nature, adding that “students, as future guardians, must understand their responsibilities towards our fragile environment.”

“Students must take the message back to their homes, schools and society to safeguard our environment and make it more conducive for all living creatures,” said Thungon.

MFJ, established in 2003 and based in New Delhi, is a film company specialising in non-fiction storytelling, filmmaking, photography, training and capacity building. Committed to community engagement and impactful outreach, it produces stories from underrepresented regions across South Asia. The company has worked in every Indian state, and has extensive experience in Northeast India.

Nocturnes, a feature-length documentary celebrating India’s natural beauty and the rigour of scientific fieldwork, was screened for the students and teachers of Modern School and the Nechiphu Children’s Foundation.

Nocturnes, filmed in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng district, showcases the biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas and highlights the beauty, wonder and rigour of scientific enquiry. It aims to inspire children to reconnect with nature and engage with the natural world with love, care and curiosity; to foster enthusiasm for science in young people; and to encourage meaningful conversations about climate change.

MFJ director Anirban Dutta said, “Through this film, MFJ intends to connect children with nature, their surroundings and the forests through interactive activities, and to instil in them a sense of curiosity, sensitivity and appreciation.”

The film has earned global acclaim, having been screened at over 50 international festivals and winning major awards, including the Special Jury Award for Craft at Sundance 2024, the Silver Gateway Award at MAMI 2024, the WWF Greece Award at Thessaloniki 2024, the Best Narrative Story Award at the Mediterranean Film Festival 2024, the InLab International Jury Award at InScience 2025, and Best Documentary Award at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2025. It was also released in theatres in the US and the UK.

Among the resource persons were filmmaker Abhijeet Phartiyal and associate producer Ruchika Gupta from MFJ, who interacted with the students and engaged them in various activities, including skit presentations connecting with nature.