YACHULI, 27 Nov: Thirty farmers, 14 students, and 10 KVK staffers participated in a demonstration programme on natural farming under the NEH component, organised here by the Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Thursday.

During the programme, which was aimed at promoting sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices among the local farmers, experts from the KVK highlighted the significance of low-cost inputs, indigenous technical knowledge, and eco-friendly farming methods suitable for the agro-climatic conditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The farmers also received various inputs under the NEH component to support the adoption of natural farming practices in their fields.

A key highlight of the event was the distribution of 45-day RAWE (Rural Agricultural Work Experience) completion certificates to 14 final-year BSc agriculture students from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh.

The students had carried out field-level activities and interacted with farming communities in the district as part of their curriculum.