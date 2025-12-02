[ Prem Chetry ]

SANGTI, 1 Dec: A black-necked crane (Grus nigricollis) arrived in Sangti valley in West Kameng district on Sunday afternoon.

Locally called the ‘Dalai Lama’s Crane’ and known as Thrung Trung Karmo, the bird is revered as a symbol of peace, prosperity and good fortune byBuddhist communities in Tibet, Bhutan, and West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Bomdila Divisional Forest Office Obang Tayeng said, “We have been eagerly waiting for the crane. The Dirang range officer and his team have been monitoring and keeping a close watch on its arrival.”

Last winter, a black-necked crane was severely injured after being attacked by feral dogs. To prevent any such incident and to safeguard the bird, the DFO has issued an order in the interest of wildlife conservation and to uphold the biodiversity values of Sangti-Chug valley and adjoining areas.

Simultaneously, in view of the annual arrival of migratory birds in Sangti/Chug valley under the Dirang forest range, and recognising the ecological significance of these seasonal habitats, the DFO has imposed restrictions and protective measures under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Hunting, trapping, poaching, or any activity causing disturbance or harm to migratory birds within the Dirang forest range – particularly the Sangti and Chug valley regions – is strictly prohibited. Any person violating this order will face strict legal action under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and other applicable laws.

Gaon burahs and PRI members of the villages concerned are to take an active role in spreading awareness among the residents about the importance of protecting migratory birds and their habitats.

WWF-India representatives stationed at Dirang have been requested to provide cooperation and support for awareness programmes, surveys, and technical guidance.

Forest officials, NGOs, CCA management committees, village forest management committees, and community representatives will jointly monitor compliance and immediately report any violation to the authorities.

Following the DFO’s instructions, Range Forest Officer Lobsang Sunickjee has deployed a volunteer as a caretaker to protect the bird, minimise human and animal disturbances, and discourage close-range photography. The RFO also met village GB Pasang Tsering, who assured of full cooperation in raising awareness among the local residents.

Sangti valley is one of the important wintering grounds in the country for the vulnerable black-necked crane. The birds typically stay here for nearly one-and-a-half month during winter.