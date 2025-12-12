ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik said that the exchange programmes under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative have empowered the youths by helping them understand the lives, traditions, and cultures of people from other states.

The governor, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, participated in the joint celebration of the foundation day of Nagaland and Assam with Naga and Assamese communities of the state at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

The occasion was a reflection of India’s unity in diversity, aligning with the governor’s vision of fostering intercultural understanding among people, particularly the youths, as a vital foundation for an inclusive, peaceful, and harmonious society.

Parnaik reflected on the rich and intertwined histories of Assam and Nagaland, praising the people of both states for their unwavering commitment to preserving their natural environment, cultural heritage, and treasured traditions of textiles and handlooms.

Drawing parallels with Arunachal Pradesh, he said that the Assamese language once served as an important connecting language in the state’s early years, symbolising the deep bonds shared among the Northeastern neighbours.

The thanked the people of Assam and Nagaland for their meaningful contribution to the progress of Arunachal. “The goodwill and mutual trust among the states have strengthened their interdependence and deepened the warmth and camaraderie that have long defined relations with these age-old neighbours,” he said.

As part of the celebration, Naga students of the NERIST presented Ahoh, a soulful gospel folk-fusion song from Nagaland, originally created by Jano Nyekha in 2015. Paying homage to the iconic late Zubeen Garg, children of the Assamese community performed a dance set to his popular songs. The women of the community offered the traditional Vaishnav devotional song Diha Nam, while Bodo women captivated the audience with the graceful Bagarumba dance.

Children from Oju Mission, Naharlagun, attended the programme as special guests of the governor. (Lok Bhavan)