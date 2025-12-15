Correspondent

PISI, 14 Dec: Ongam Singpho, a local youth of Pisi village in Miao circle of Changlang district, rescued a baby rock python from the riverbed of the Noa Dehing in the vicinity of the N’khumsang area on Thursday.

After rescuing the reptile, Singpho promptly rushed it to the mini zoo in Miao and safely handed it over to the zoo officials, who will facilitate its release into its natural habitat.

Speaking to this correspondent, Singpho said that he happened to be at the right place at the right time and felt immensely satisfied and happy to have saved the life of the young python, which plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

Zoo officials informed that the python would be thoroughly examined, and if found fit, it would be released safely into the forest.

While instances of pythons being hunted and consumed by certain sections of people continue to be reported from different areas, the young rescuer chose to protect the helpless reptile from the clutches of two-legged snake eaters.

Miao, known worldwide for harbouring the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, continues to boast of rich and diverse wildlife, underscoring the need for greater awareness and community participation in wildlife conservation. Such humane acts serve as an eye-opener on the ecological significance of snakes and other reptiles.