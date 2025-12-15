CHIANG MAI, 14 Dec: In a landmark moment for the state’s cultural and creative sector, the handloom and handicraft traditions of Arunachal Pradesh are being showcased for the first time ever at an international design platform during the Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 here in Thailand – one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent celebrations of craft, design, and cultural heritage.

The participation has been facilitated by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Representing Aruna-chal are accomplished artisans whose work reflects deep-rooted traditions translated into contemporary expressions. John Paleng, a National Award-winning artisan, is presenting his intricately crafted handmade bead jewellery, distinguished by fine detailing, symbolic motifs, and tribal identity. Amma Bagbi is showcasing vibrant handmade crochet creations inspired by natural forms and traditional aesthetics, while Taba Yall Nabam is exhibiting handcrafted textiles that highlight the refined weaving traditions of the state.

During interactions with Thai artisans, designers, and cultural practitioners, striking similarities were observed between the craft traditions of Arunachal and the indigenous Lanna crafts of northern Thailand. Common threads such as the use of natural materials, symbolic motifs, handwoven textiles, beadwork traditions, and community-based artisanal practices resonated strongly with Thai audiences, creating an organic cultural dialogue rooted in shared heritage and geography.

This first-ever participation has generated significant interest among international visitors, designers, and buyers, opening new pathways for cultural exchange, design collaboration, and market engagement.

The presence of Arunachal at the Chiang Mai Design Week not only marks a historic milestone but also reinforces the growing global recognition of Northeast India as a region of profound craftsmanship, living traditions, and contemporary creative relevance.