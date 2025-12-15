ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Senior journalist from the Northeast, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, has been elected as the president of the Press Club of India (PCI).

She is the first woman to hold the top post in the organisation’s 68-year history.

The Arunachal Press Club (APC) extended heartfelt congratulations to Pisharoty on her historic election as president of the PCI.

“Her decisive victory marks a landmark moment in the PCI’s 68-year history, as she becomes the first woman and the first journalist from Northeast India to assume the organisation’s top post. This achievement reflects a significant step towards greater inclusivity and regional representation in Indian journalism,” the APC said.

Hailing from Assam, Pisharoty is widely admired for her integrity, sharp analytical insight and fearless reporting, particularly on socio-political issues affecting marginalised communities. Her career stands as a testament to the highest standards of professional journalism.

“The APC is confident that her leadership will further strengthen the PCI as an independent and inclusive platform, while advancing press freedom and professional solidarity. The APC wishes her a successful and impactful tenure,” the club added.