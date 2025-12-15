ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik appealed to every voter in Arunachal Pradesh to participate wholeheartedly in the panchayat and municipal elections, stating that every vote is crucial.

“Every vote carries great significance and must be exercised with sincerity not only as a constitutional right but also as a moral and national duty,” the governor said.

Panchayat and civic elections to Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council will be held on 15 December.

He said that panchayati raj institutions, working at the grassroots level, are essential for meaningful public participation in development planning and implementation.

The governor added that urban local bodies directly elected by the people have immense responsibility and authority to promote development, and urged them to fully utilise their powers to better serve their communities.

Reflecting on India’s democratic legacy, the governor reminded citizens that the country stands as the world’s largest democracy, founded on universal suffrage and adult franchise.

The governor also called upon all officials on election duty to uphold the highest standards of devotion, impartiality, transparency, and accountability to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections across the state. (Lok Bhavan)