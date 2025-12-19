NAMSAI, 18 Dec: Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng flagged off the 2025 edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4×4 Fury event from the Golden Pagoda premises here on Thursday, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Over the years, JK Tyre has played a pivotal role in nurturing motorsport in the Northeast, and the Orange 4×4 Fury is one of its most visible success stories. Through support from the state of Arunachal Pradesh and consistent enthusiasm of local motorsport communities, the competition has transformed into one of the region’s marquee events. JK Tyre’s longstanding engagements in the region have helped turn Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district into an adventure-sport destination, developing not only tourism but also a growing ecosystem of off-road racers.

The Orange 4×4 Fury is also one of the highlights of the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM), which has played a major role in putting Dambuk on the map as a hotspot for sports, culture, and tourism. This year’s festival will feature a lineup of music icons including Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raftaar, and more, alongside a mix of various indie and regional performers.

The combination of motorsport, music, and adventure has helped transform Dambuk into one of Northeast India’s most unique experiential destinations.

Organised by JK Tyre in partnership with Adventure X-Fusion Tribe and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the event continues to strengthen the state’s position as a hub for adventure sports and motorsport tourism.

The 2025 edition brings together leading Indian teams and international competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Romania across pro mod xtreme and stock categories. Showcasing world-class 4×4 machines equipped with advanced suspension systems, performance tuning, reinforced off-road tyres, skid plates, winches and low-range gear sets, the competition highlights cutting-edge engineering, endurance and driving skill in extreme terrains.

The Orange 4×4 Fury’s growing popularity is also evident in the rising number of participants who build and prepare their own vehicles, including Namsai native Aditya Mein, who is crafting his off-road machine entirely from scratch at home.

Speaking about the event’s growing stature, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd’s head of corporate communication and motorsport Sanjay Sharma said, “The Orange 4×4 Fury has evolved into a cornerstone for off-road motorsport in India. Dambuk’s unique terrain pushes competitors to bring out their very best, not just in terms of driving skills but also strategy and endurance. Our larger aim is to nurture motorsport at the grassroots and help unlock the immense potential in regions like Arunachal. The state has been an incredible partner, and it’s heartening to see how the event brings people together and energises the local sporting ecosystem.”

Explaining the significance of the event for the state, Adventure X-Fusion Tribe president Lhakpa Tsering added, “The Orange 4×4 Fury has become more than a motorsport event for the people of Arunachal. It is a celebration of our land, culture, and spirit of adventure. Every year, we see new faces, new machines, and new stories emerge from Dambuk, and it has been incredible to witness how the community has helped elevate the event into a national attraction.”

While the pro mod xtreme category puts purpose-built, heavily modified machines to the test, the stock category shines a light on production-based 4×4’s with limited but smart upgrades. Both categories will battle the unforgiving natural landscape of Dambuk – a region famed for its braided riverbeds, dense forest trails, slush, gravel, and an ever-changing mix of surfaces that challenge even the most experienced driver.

Over the next three days, teams will tackle a series of technically demanding stages that test precision steering, teamwork, nerve, and pure endurance. Stage 1 will traverse through Kherem, Alubari, Bhekuliang, and Haju Bridge back to Alubari. Stage 2 links Alubari to Haju Bridge and Balijan, followed by Stage 3, which tackles the rugged Bomjir sector. Lastly, Stage 4 presses on via Sisiri to Siluk and Dambuk.

With India’s best off-roaders lining up for the challenge, spectators can expect a thrilling mix of high-octane runs, tight finishes, and dramatic recoveries – all set amid one of the country’s most picturesque yet punishing landscapes. As the competition kicks into gear, the 2025 JK Tyre Orange 4×4 Fury promises three days of compelling action and an authentic showcase of grit, skill, and motorsport passion.