VADODARA, 18 Dec: Parul University conducted its 9th convocation recently. More than 16,000 students graduated this year and the 9th convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of 12,000 graduates from across all disciplines, and more than 23,000 guests, including students, parents, friends, and family members.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the outstanding achievers across all disciplines.

This year’s celebration spotlighted 104 gold medallists and 44 certificates of merit awardees. The President’s Medal was presented to three distinguished alumni who have brought remarkable honour to the university through their professional achievements, and to three startups for their entrepreneurial spirit.

The event also recognised a distinguished cohort of 135 PhD scholars and presented them with awards for their excellent research achievements and academic excellence. The awards reflected not only the excellence but also the dedication and perseverance of the graduate class of 2025.