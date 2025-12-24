NAMSAI, 23 Dec: A workshop on the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) as part of the Good Governance Week was organised at the DC’s conference hall here in Namsai district on Monday.

The programme aimed at reviewing the performance of the district across key indicators and discussing strategies for improvement.

Chairing the programme, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa informed that efforts are being made to saturate most of the key performance indicators (KPIs) under the ADP.

DPO Dr K Sarmah delivered a presentation on the performance of Namsai district under various KPIs from 2018 to 2024.

During the workshop, performances and issues regarding various sectors of the government, including health, education, and agriculture and allied sectors, were discussed.

In the area of financial inclusion and skill development, performance in skill development KPIs was flagged as a major concern. Textile- and weaving-based skill development activities and employment opportunities were also discussed. It was suggested during the workshop to promote Khamti traditional clothes for commercial furnishing purposes. (DIPRO)