YINGKIONG, 23 Dec: As part of the nationwide Good Governance Week (GGW) celebration, the Upper Siang district administration organised a workshop on good governance practices and initiatives under the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ campaign here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, retired APCS officer Kabit Apang underscored the importance of accountability, punctuality, diligence, and sincerity in discharging official duties. Apang called upon all participants to work with commitment for the welfare of the general public and the holistic development of the district and the nation.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang highlighted the objectives of observing GGW and various activities planned during the week in accordance with the GGW guidelines.

He emphasised the government’s mission to ensure that all welfare schemes and services reach the last person standing, right at their doorstep.

Speaking on behavioural aspects of government employees, the DC stressed that courteous mannerism and benevolent behaviour towards public visitors are integral components of good governance, and urged all officials to imbibe such values to create a public-friendly office environment.

During the interaction session, DDSE Duhon Tekseng and ADTH Onam Darang Pertin apprised the gathering of their respective departmental initiatives undertaken as part of good governance practices.

Dr India Modi highlighted various initiatives of the Health Department, while DTO (NTEP) Dr Ahik Miyu spoke on the government’s TB elimination programme, explaining the Nikshay Mitra initiative, and appealed to participants to come forward as donors.

Yingkiong APWWS unit president Kasimang Jopir Pazing reaffirmed her commitment to work for the economic and social upliftment of women.

The Adi Bane Kebang’s Upper Siang women’s wing president Yaham Tali Nangkar, who is also a Nikshay Mitra, highlighted the need to curb drug abuse, and called upon the district administration to intensify anti-drug campaigns, assuring her full support for the cause.

The workshop was attended by all administrative officers, HoDs, government employees and stakeholders. (DIPRO)