PAPU NALLAH, 23 Dec: The Christian Revival Church (CRC) here is celebrating Christmas with great joy and spiritual fervour from 21-25 December.

This year’s celebration is marked by a beautifully decorated Christmas crib, creatively designed and presented by the CRC Papu Nallah Youth Wing, reflecting the true spirit and message of Christmas. The festive atmosphere is drawing believers and visitors alike, spreading joy, unity, and hope throughout the community.

The celebrations commenced on the first day with a series of engaging and ‘faith-enriching’ activities, including volleyball and badminton tournaments, men’s and women’s Bible quiz competitions, dance competitions, and several other programmes aimed at encouraging fellowship, talent, and spiritual growth among youths and members of the church.

The ‘Christmas speaker’ for the celebration is evangelist Anil Dara, pastor of CRC Papu Nallah, who is delivering inspiring messages centred on the birth of Jesus Christ, faith, love, and renewal of life.