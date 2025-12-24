GORI, 23 Dec: The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom celebrated the National Mushroom Day at the Mushroom Research and Training Centre here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

The programme was organised with the theme ‘Mushroom as functional food’, highlighting the nutritional, medicinal, and economic importance of mushrooms and the need for sustainable cultivation practices adaptable to diverse climatic conditions.

The event witnessed the participation of 24 mushroom growers, who actively engaged in discussions and hands-on activities aimed at enhancing their knowledge and adoption of innovative mushroom cultivation technologies.

Addressing the gathering, AICRP principal investigator Dr Raghuveer Singh emphasised the role of mushrooms as a functional food rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds, underscoring their potential contribution to nutritional security, livelihood enhancement, and food sustainability in Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed the importance of climate-based, round-the-year mushroom production systems to ensure consistent productivity and resilience under changing climatic conditions.

As part of the programme, hand sprayers and informational pamphlets were distributed to the mushroom growers to support practical adoption of the technologies discussed. The participants gained valuable practical exposure through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, covering step-by-step procedures of spawning, casing, and harvesting inside mushroom cropping rooms. A guided visit to the mushroom museum further introduced the participants to mushroom biodiversity and advanced production technologies.