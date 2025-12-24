ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said India has entered a new phase of trade diplomacy marked by clarity, confidence and purpose, with the signing of seven free trade agreements (FTAs) in the last five years being evidence of the country’s expanding global economic footprint.

FTAs that expand India’s global footprint reflect a decisive shift in the country’s approach to international trade, Mein said in an X post.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s trade approach has evolved from hesitation to strategic confidence,” he added.

Mein said the recent agreements demonstrate a nation negotiating with clarity and purpose, widening market access, attracting investments, and embedding Indian industry deeper into global supply chains.

He further described the current phase as that of a self-assured India shaping opportunities, not seeking them, and asserted that the country is increasingly being recognised as a reliable and influential economic partner on the global stage.

Referring to the broader implications of the FTAs, he added that the agreements are not merely about tariff reductions, but about positioning Indian businesses to compete globally, strengthening value chains, and opening new avenues for exports, investment and employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trade approach, reflected in these agreements, has focused on balancing domestic interests with global integration, officials said.

The emphasis has been on securing preferential market access for Indian goods and services, boosting manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, attracting foreign direct investment, and ensuring that trade agreements align with India’s long-term economic and strategic priorities, they said. (PTI)