BOLENG, 23 Dec: A meeting of the District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM) was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu to review the implementation of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 and to deliberate on legal and administrative measures for protection of rural drinking water supply infrastructure under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

During the meeting, discussions were held on community-led water conservation initiatives, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge activities, including preparation of district work plans for FY 2025-26 and reporting of works through the JSJB portal. Emphasis was also laid on safeguarding drinking water sources and infrastructure such as intake points, pipelines, reservoirs, and treatment plants.

The DC highlighted the need to declare drinking water sources as protected drinking water zones, strengthen enforcement to prevent contamination, vandalism, and illegal activities, and enhance community participation through “pani samitis” and village water & sanitation committees.

Members of the district executive committee and officers of the line departments concerned attended the meeting. (DIPRO)