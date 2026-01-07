KHONSA, 6 Jan: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) in Tirap district flagged in the students from Deomali-based Wangcha Rajkumar Government College who were on a national integration tour recently.

During the tour, conducted from 27 December last year to 4 January, 11 students visited Gujarat to attend the 26th Rashtra Katha Shivir, organised by Shri Vedic Mission Trust at Pransla village in Rajkot district. The tour provided the students with an opportunity to experience India’s rich cultural diversity, social harmony and developmental progress.

The students shared their experiences and the knowledge gained during the tour.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera interacted with the students and motivated them towards education, discipline and nation-building.

Senior officers of the Assam Rifles also interacted with the students and encouraged them to act as ambassadors of peace, harmony and youth empowerment in their respective communities.

The tour was organised by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles under its civic action programme.(DIPRO)