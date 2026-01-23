YINGKIONG, 22 Jan: The Upper Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) organised a cleanliness drive in and around Yingkiong township on Thursday, in collaboration with the district administration and the Urban Development & Housing Department, under the theme, ‘All hands for clean and green Yingkiong’.

The drive witnessed active participation of hundreds of people, along with members of the APWWS units of Yingkiong, Simong, Mariyang, Geku, and Jengging, besides administrative officers, HoDs, and other government officials. Tonnes of plastic waste were collected and removed from the general ground and various colonies across the township.

The programme was led by Yingkiong APWWS president Kasimang Jopir Pazing, accompanied by vice president Neyang Lipir and general secretary Osen Taron.

As part of the initiative, bamboo dustbins were installed at strategic locations to promote proper waste disposal.

Yingkiong APWWS president Pazing appealed to the public to imbibe civic sense and actively use dustbins to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. She gave a clarion call to the denizens of Upper Siang to begin the new year with cleanliness, stressing on collective responsibility towards environmental conservation and ensuring a plastic-free future for coming generations.

Mariyang APWWS president Totok Siram Borang highlighted the commendable initiatives undertaken by the youth association MAYA in maintaining cleanliness in Mariyang town, setting a positive example for others to follow.

Team leaders from Simong, Jengging, and Geku – Aget Sitek, Gegur Mize Medo, and Paron – commended the Yingkiong APWWS and assured it of continued support in the future. (DIPRO)