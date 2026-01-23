PASIGHAT, 22 Jan: Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP) distributed 50 mink blankets among the girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Saw Mill here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The students had suffered losses due to a fire accident that had occurred at one of the dormitories of the school on 18 January.

The fire was detected at an early stage and was promptly controlled through the combined efforts of the students and staff members, even before the arrival of the fire tender. Although no casualties were reported, the fire caused extensive damage to blankets, bedding materials, and other personal belongings of the students.

The affected dormitory houses 72 boarders, of whom around 50 students lost their belongings either partially or completely.

The blankets were distributed by SBAP member Dr Kaling Jerang, in the presence of senior SBAP worker Dipak Borde, and others.

KGBV head teacher Rinkoo Upadhya and warden Nayang Nonang expressed gratitude to the SBAP for its compassionate gesture.