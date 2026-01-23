NIRJULI, 22 Jan: The Nirjuli police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with an assault on the principal and a teacher of the Children Training School in Nirjuli village.

Based on an FIR lodged by the principal and a teacher of the school, the landowner of the school, Teli Bani, along with two others were picked up by the police.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 4:30 pm, and the matter is still under investigation, the Nirjuli PS OC informed, adding that a case U/S 118(1)/127(1)/351(2)(3)324(2)/308(2) and 3(5) has been registered.

The offences were: voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and mischief, along with other offences.

On Thursday, the police interrogated the alleged accused involved in the case. The OC is yet to interrogate the complainants, Sonchung Yeite (principal) and Franky Bapui (teacher), who were the victims.

Speaking to this daily, Yeite informed that the landlord called him and the teacher to the back area of the hostel, as there was a leakage in a septic tank.

“We went there and as the principal of the school, I wanted to see the situation. The landlord, upon seeing me, started using derogatory words and attempted to assault me. I asked him if I had done anything wrong and asked not to assault further.

We went to the office and I asked again as to whether the reason behind his anger was the septic tank or the hostel. He didn’t listen and started assaulting us.

We were forcibly taken to the house; it wasn’t an assault but an attempt to murder. Even today, my body is in pain. My cousin (who is a teacher) was there to stop us, but he was also assaulted. He doesn’t know anything about the issue. After the arrival of the police, we were rescued,” the principal said.

“If the police had not come to pick us up, we would not have been alive,” he said.

The school was established in 2012 and provides classes from nursery to Class 8. A total of 315 students are studying at the school, including day scholars and boarders. I has 16 teachers and a principal, informed the school’s director SK Leivon.