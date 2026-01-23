PASIGHAT, 22 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday assured the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) that the issues raised in its memorandum, particularly those related to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and lateral entry, would be taken up seriously at the appropriate levels.

Addressing the 7th general conference of the CoSAAP here in East Siang district, the CM said the concerns regarding the pension system are genuine and require careful consideration. He stated that he has already discussed the matter with representatives from Arunachal as well as delegates from neighbouring states, and assured that the issue would be raised before the Government of India at both political and administrative levels.

On the issue of lateral entry, the chief minister said that, although several committees examined the matter after 2018-19, the outcomes have not been satisfactory. He informed that the issue is now being reexamined through the Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure that no injustice is done to any section of employees.

Highlighting the role of the CoSAAP, Khandu emphasised the need for better coordination among its federating and district units. He said that the government receives a large number of memorandums from different departmental associations, and noted that “if issues are discussed and fine-tuned at the CoSAAP level before being submitted to the government, it would save time and make the demands more practical and genuine.”

Khandu described government employees as the “permanent system” of governance, stating that while policymakers change, the administration is run by officers and staffs. He stressed that honesty, commitment and adherence to rules and conduct are essential, especially in a geographically vast and strategically sensitive border state like Arunachal.

Referring to administrative reforms, he said the state government has constituted the ARC to examine issues related to manpower distribution, workload imbalance among departments, and overall system efficiency. He informed that the ARC’s first meeting is scheduled shortly, and that its interim report is already ready for discussion.

Stating that Arunachal has over one lakh employees, including regular, contractual and contingency staff, the chief minister said that the ARC would study all aspects and submit its final recommendations, following which decisions would be taken expeditiously.

He credited government employees for the state’s progress over the past decade, and said that “their morale has improved alongside growth in infrastructure and resources.” He reiterated the government’s commitment to employees’ welfare, including provision of office infrastructure, residential facilities, and infrastructure upgradation in the upcoming budget.

Khandu noted that the state’s budget has increased significantly over the years, along with a substantial rise in state-owned resources, enabling greater developmental activity across sectors.

On governance and accountability, the chief minister cautioned that corruption leads to project delays, causes public loss, and damages the state’s image. He said that maintaining integrity, accountability and a healthy work culture is critical, adding that, while democratic dissent is permissible, employees undermining government policies from within the system would not be acceptable and would invite strict action.

He also urged the CoSAAP to ensure that its technical sessions focus not only on demands but also on performance levels, policy implementation challenges, and solutions, noting that feedback from employees working at the grassroots level is invaluable.

Calling all stakeholders “Team Arunachal,” the chief minister said that the role of government employees would be crucial in achieving the goal of a developed Arunachal by 2047.

Also present on the occasion were Education Minister PD Sona, legislators Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Oni Panyang, Tojir Kadu and Puniyo Apum, state BJP president Kaling Moyong,and others. (CM’s PR Cell)