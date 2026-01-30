ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday mourned the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

“We mourn the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji and the others who tragically lost their lives in the aircraft crash in Baramati, Pune district today,” Khandu said in social media post.

“Shri Ajit Pawar ji was a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the people of Maharashtra will long be remembered. In this moment of deep grief, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and all affected by this heartbreaking loss. May their souls attain sadgati,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed grief over the death of Pawar.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Hon’ble DCM of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar ji. A true leader of the people, he was known for his strong grassroots connect, tireless work ethic, and deep understanding of administrative matters,” Mein said. (PTI)