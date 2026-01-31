HONG, 30 Jan: A traditional village knowledge bank (TVKB) was inaugurated at the Mahatma Gandhi Skill Development Centre here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, marking an important step towards strengthening access to agriculture and livelihood-related knowledge at the grassroots level.

The TVKB is envisioned as a community-based platform designed to facilitate access to traditional agricultural and allied knowledge, while also supporting farmers and rural households with reliable, location-specific information on agriculture and allied sectors. The initiative aims to empower farming communities through informed decision-making and sustainable practices.

The TVKB initiative has been implemented under the guidance of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and has been implemented by the Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra, with focus on preserving indigenous wisdom, skills, and values passed down through generations.

The inauguration programme was attended by ATARI Zone VI Director Dr GD Kadirvel, Lower Subansiri DC Oli Perme, Agriculture Joint Director Nokliam sumyan, Khoda Yakang Millo, and Mahatma Gandhi Skill Development Centre Executive Director Punyo Hinda.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of knowledge-sharing platforms like TVKB in enhancing agricultural productivity, preserving traditional knowledge systems, and improving rural livelihoods. They emphasised that such initiatives would play a crucial role in building resilient and self-reliant farming communities.

Local farmers, rural youths, and stakeholders actively participated in the programme and expressed optimism that the TVKB would serve as a valuable resource hub for the village and surrounding areas. (DIPRO)