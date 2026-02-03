ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: The Siang district unit of the All Adi Youth Association (AAYA) has alleged fraudulent disbursement of compensation amounting to over Rs 100 crore to bogus beneficiaries during the construction/improvement of road from Ditte-Dimme to Migging in Siang district.

Demanding a thorough inquiry into the alleged corruption, the AAYA said that compensation amounting to Rs 147,93,37,723 was fraudulently released to several bogus, ineligible, and nonexistent beneficiaries during the land and asset acquisition process for the road project.

“…the said compensation appears to have been paid without proper physical verification in gross violation of established procedures and guidelines governing land, structure, agriculture, horticulture, and allied asset compensation,” the AAYA stated in an FIR filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) SP on 12 January.

According to the association, the nature of irregularities included “inclusion of bogus and ineligible beneficiaries in the compensation list, mismatch between actual land/asset owners and beneficiaries, payment of compensation for nonexistent assets, including agricultural, horticultural, sericultural, fisheries and other structures, apparent criminal conspiracy and collusion between certain government officials and private individuals to facilitate inflated, duplicate, or false claims, allegedly in lieu of illegal gratification and commissions.”

The AAYA submitted a reminder to the ACB SP on 19 January for registration of the FIR which it had filed on 12 January, and requested the SP to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged large-scale corruption.

On Monday (2 February), the AAYA wrote to the chief secretary-cum-chief vigilance officer, appealing to him to direct the ACB SP, Itanagar, to register cases under appropriate sections of the law against all those involved in embezzlement of public fund, and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case.